The Frasers landed on the shores of Georgia in the Season 3 finale of Outlander, but Starz is already offering up your first sneak peek at Season 4!

At the end of the episode, the premium channel showed the first footage of next season featuring Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) seeming to settle into a new life in the colonies. Claire declares they'll have a chance to start over and live the American dream. Jamie wonders if that's their dream before sharing a kiss on a grassy knoll.

The couple, who have never starved for an adventure, landed in the new world in 1766, one year after the start of the American Revolution. They're going to try to start their new lives just as the American settlers are beginning to fight for their freedom and then build a new nation — which means plenty of espionage, danger and revolution for them.

Outlander Season 4 officially hits in 2018.