We're not even halfway through Outlander's third season, but it's already time to start thinking about Season 4.

Two key roles have been set for the next season, according to TV Insider. Maria Doyle Kennedy (Orphan Black) will play Jamie's maternal aunt Jocasta Cameron, aka Dougal's (Graham McTavish) and Colum's (Gary Lewis) younger sister. Downton Abbey alum Ed Speleers will be playing Stephen Bonnet, an Irish pirate that could be the new big foe for Jamie and Claire.

Production on the fourth season began in Scotland this week, which hopefully means that fans won't have to wait as long between the third and fourth installments! Season 4 will be based off the fourth novel in Diana Gabaldon's best selling book series, Drums of Autumn.

Before we get there, there are still seven more episodes of Outlander's third season, including the full reunion of Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) after 20 years apart. That episode, "A. Malcolm" airs in just over a week.

Outlander returns Sunday, Oct. 22 at 8/7c on Starz.