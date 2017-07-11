Droughtlander is ending! I repeat, Droughtlander is officially ending!

Starz announced on Tuesday that Outlander Season 3 will officially land on Sunday, Sept. 10. That's less than three months away, people. Get excited! Season 3 will be 13 episodes long and is based on the third book in Diana Gabaldon's best-selling Outlander novel series, Voyager.

Production on the new season has lasted 10 months and was filmed in the show's home base in Scotland, followed by Cape Town, South Africa, to shoot pivotal sea voyage scenes on the former sets of Black Sails.

Outlander Season 3: We Have to Wait a While to See Jamie and Claire Together Again

The season will pick up with Claire (Caitriona Balfe) discovering that Jaime (Sam Heughan) might have survived the catastrophic Battle of Culloden after all. After 20 years of being apart and raising their daughter Briana (Sophie Skelton) with her first husband Frank (Tobias Menzies), Claire must try to find a way back to the love of her life. As the Season 3 tagline states, "True love is never lost." Our hearts be still!

Outlander Season 3 premieres Sunday, Sept. 10 at 8/7c on Starz.