Dear Outlander, why did you do this to us?

As we gleefully count down the days until the droughtlander ends, you've graciously been gifting us with exciting teases and sneak peeks at Season 3 to help us make it through this final stretch. Each first look has only served to whet our appetites more for the return of Starz's epic romance series -- until today. Now, you've left us feeling utterly betrayed. Confused and betrayed.

Sam Heughan (Jamie Fraser) and Romann Berrux (Fergus), Outlander

In a new photo shared by Entertainment Weekly, our handsome hero Jamie (Sam Heughan) isn't the dashing Scottish gentleman we've all fallen for. Instead, what we get is a dirty beatnik with a bad haircut and a beret. A BERET! The last time anyone was even somewhat attracted to a man in a beret was Date Mike in 2010 (emphasis on somewhat).

We get that Jamie is in a sad, sad state after the defeat at Culloden and knowing that the love of his life Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and his unborn child are potentially lost to him forever. But seriously, that's no excuse for this. Jamie is our leading man! He's supposed to be so swoon-worthy that he makes us want to leave behind all our modern amenities to go sh-- in a hole and give up our rights as women in order to be with him in 18th century Scotland.

Instead, he looks like the bassist in a very serious metal band.

Or a professor who sleeps with his students and reads them Anais Nin.

Or someone who's starring in an off-Broadway adaptation of Castaway.

Or that kid you went to college with who moved to Beacon, NY and always is at the climbing gym.

Or if Ron Weasley took polyjuice potion to morph into Hagrid, but is only halfway through the transition.

To sum up, he looks like someone who is 100 percent unf---able. And that, my friends, is #NotMyJamie. Fortunately, it sounds like he won't be this way for too long. After 20 years apart, Jamie and Claire will reunite this season and we doubt she'll stand for this new look.

Outlander will return on Sunday, Sept. 10 on Starz.