Starz released a new featurette previewing Outlander's third season, and even though we know Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Catriona Balfe) will eventually reunite, it still breaks our heart to think of the decades they were forced to spend apart.

"We see Claire in the 1940s having lost the love of her life and having lost an important part of herself," Balfe teases of Season 3. "We see how she survives and how she builds a life after that. And we see her in the '50s and we see her in the '60s. But for two decades, no one came into her life that in any way came close to Jamie."

While Claire at least has her daughter Brianna (Sophie Skelton) and (first) husband Frank (Tobias Menzies) to lean on for support during this time, Jamie will spend many of the years after Culloden isolated and in hiding. "He's still holding on to Claire. He still sees her in the shadows," Heughan says. "And it takes his family, his sister and also Fergus to really remind him what he has to live for."

"The love of his life is essentially dead to him," Heughan adds, "and how do you come to terms with losing the one person that is your world?"

Fortunately, we know that Jamie won't have to come to terms with that bleak new reality permanently and the lovers will find their way back to each other against all odds. "This is a couple that lasts a lifetime," Balfe says.

Outlander returns Sunday, Sept. 10 at 8/7c on Starz.