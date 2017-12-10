Welcome to America!

Those are probably the last words Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) were expecting to hear in the Season 3 finale of Outlander after killing Geillis (Lotte Verbeek), saving Young Ian (John Bell) and surviving a hurricane, but that is where the star-crossed couple has found themselves.

Let's backtrack a little. Claire immediately set off to find Geillis and save Ian after Jamie's arrest in the penultimate episode, but was thwarted when Geillis' man servants found Claire snooping around. The two women had a brief tete-a-tete about their lives in the future and their missions in the past in which Claire mentioned she had a daughter in the future — a 200-year-old baby that fit the description in Geillis' prophecy of the perfect sacrifice to put a Scottish king back on the British throne.

Geillis ran with the information, leaving Claire to trail after her once she was reunited with Jamie — freed from his shackles thanks to the intervention of John Grey (David Berry). The two tracked Geillis down to Abandawe Cave, which contained a clear pool with the same time travel powers as the stones in Scotland. When Geillis threatened to go back and kill Brianna (Sophie Skelton), Claire's anger got the best of her and Geillis found herself at the business end of a machete to the throat.

Once the witch was dead, Jamie and Claire claimed their nephew and began their voyage back to Scotland (after some more reunion sex), only to get rudely knocked off course by a hurricane that marooned them and their wrecked ship on the Gulf Coast shores of Georgia. Yes, as in the southern state of Georgia in the United States.

Thus begins the Fraser adventure in the New World. It's currently the year 1766 in Outlander, which means they've arrived at the colonies just a year into the American Revolution. Jamie may have failed to help free Scotland from the oppression of the British, but now the Frasers can join the Americans in their more successful rebellion. How do you think Jamie looks in Navy Blue?

Outlander Season 4 will deploy in 2018.