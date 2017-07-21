We may not be able to forgive Starz for what they did to Jamie (Sam Heughan) in this photo, but the latest images are easing our pain.

In honor of Outlander's San Diego Comic-Con panel on Friday, Starz released a new crop of photos from Season 3 and we're not complaining one bit. In fact, we're downright swooning.

The new season finds a pregnant Claire (Caitriona Balfe) adjusting to life in 1948 after traveling through the stones at Jamie's request. The fallout from her sudden reappearance puts a strain on her marriage to Frank (Tobias Menzies). Back in 18th Century Scotland, Jamie is dealing with the aftermath of his doomed battle at Culloden and the thought of losing Claire forever. As the years go by, both attempt to move on until Claire realizes there's a chance she can find her way back to Jamie in the past.

Judging by these photos, longing is terrible for the heart but great for one's vanity. Who knew being miserable could look so good?

The droughtlander officially ends Sunday, Sept. 10 at 8/7c on Starz.