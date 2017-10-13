We know the wait to see the print shop reunion on Outlander is driving you nuts -- but that's not the only thing is it?

Starz released a tantalizing trailer for the highly anticipated sixth episode of Season 3, "A. Malcolm," earlier this week. We know it was hard to focus on anything but Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) undressing each other, but on the third or four re-watch the song playing over the teaser is inescapable.

It turns out it's not a song you can easily find by Googling (though it is close to the Norah Jones song, "Sunrise). It turns out Starz used a stock song from the the music service Alibi to put over the trailer. Luckily, for you, you can still hear the full track.

The song is called "Going to Be a Good Year" and is available to stream on the Alibi site. You can tweet and share it with your friends, but you have to pay to license the song to have it in your own library. The full song is over 3 minutes though, and you can repeat play on the site to help fill in the time before "A. Malcolm" actually airs.

The sixth episode of Outlander Season 3 airs next Sunday, Oct. 22 at 8/7c on Starz. After spending all of Season 3 so far separated by time and seemingly insurmountable odds, Jamie and Claire will finally get to see where their life changing romance stands after two decades apart.