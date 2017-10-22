Outlander is officially done teasing its fans: Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) finally reunited during Sunday's extra-long episode, and it was glorious.

It took a minute to get to the good stuff though. "A. Malcolm," written by Matthew Roberts, began by showing fans what Jamie's morning looked like before Claire arrived in the print shop at the end of "Freedom and Whisky." This not only delayed gratification but allowed fans to see what Jamie's life was like as a free man.

"We realized at the beginning of [this] episode that it would be nice to restart it and see it from Jamie's perspective," executive producer Maril Davis tells TV Guide. "We thought it would be so interesting to see a little small glimpse of Jamie's life in Edinburgh."

After Jamie fainted at the sight of his wife reappearing in his life after more than two decades apart, he and Claire began the sweet and somewhat awkward task of getting to know each other again. This meant showing Jamie pictures of their grown daughter Brianna (Sophie Skelton) and Jamie revealing he'd had another child of his own. There were doubts and insecurities shared along the way too, because Jamie apparently thought Claire traveled 200 years into the past (again) just to show him some photographs and introduce the zipper to the world a century early. We can forgive him this lapse of judgement, though, considering the shock he went through in the episode.

The build up before the two truly reunited was an intentional move by the writers to give Jame and Claire the time they needed to get comfortable with each other once more.

"We take our time in [the] episode. It's a luxurious amount of time -- 45 minutes of them in the same room," Davis says. "We really want to take our time getting to know them, see them coming back together and falling back in love and how that reunion is consummated -- seeing that connection, how it's created and how it carries on."

In the end, the Outlander creative team knew this episode was all about the fans, who had been anticipating this moment since the Season 2 finale, when Claire reluctantly returned to the 20th century.

"There's such pressure for us to please the fans and make these moments really sing," Davis explains. "[Matthew B. Roberts] kept to the spine of the book, but he still added in elements. In talking about that episode in the room, it was kind of a love letter to the fans because they've waited so long to see these two get back together."

Outlander continues Sundays at 8/7c on Starz.