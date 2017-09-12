[Warning: This post and video contain spoilers from the first two seasons of Outlander.]

Outlander is back, but our favorite couple is not.

We can breathe a sigh of relief that Jamie (Sam Heughan) has survived the Battle of Culloden, but there's still a while to go before we'll see the hunky Scotsman and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) reunite, which really sucks. In tough times such as these we have to find a way to get through the pain together, right?

If we can't have Claire and Jamie together right now, then it's time to relive their best moments together. From their first meeting to their wedding and, of course, their tearful goodbye at the stones at Craigh na Dun, these are moments that will make you smile, feel lustful and ones that you'll need a box of tissues for. These are the moments that make Claire and Jamie one of the most epic romances of all time.

What's your favorite?

Outlander Season 3 continues Sundays on Starz at 8/7c.