Jenna Dewan-Tatum hosted the all-star Outlander Comic-Con panel featuring Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Tobias Menzies, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, executive producers Ron Moore and Maril Davis and author Diana Gabaldon.

"As you all know this is a pivotal season for the show. It's a transitional book for our characters in many ways, " Moore explained. "Season 3 you're going to see a lot of different things. There's a lot of stories about Jamie and Claire in the 20 years they spent apart."

Season 3 will also take Jamie and Claire to the West Indies before they eventually land in North Carolina at the end of the season -- hence why the third book in the bestselling series that the show based on is called Voyager.

Check Out All the Latest News From San Diego Comic-Con!

There's a lot of movement for Claire and Jamie, but that doesn't mean you should forget about Frank. The first part of the season will spend a lot of time with Claire and Frank in the 20 years before Claire goes back to Scotland.

"We get to unpack the life of Claire and Frank in Boston, which is told in a certain way in the book. We get to see that in real time," Menzies said. "The writers gave us some great stuff to do. The more I get to do Frank, the more he's a surprisingly complicated character."

The actor also promised that fans will get to see the final encounter between Jamie and Black Jack Randall on the battlefield of Culloden. He teased that it'll be surprising for fans and that it doesn't go down as many would expect these two to part.

Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan, Outlander

However, there's one scene in Season 3 that book readers are going to be especially excited for -- the print shop scene where Claire and Jamie reunite after 20 years of being apart. Fans are anticipating it so much that Balfe and Heughan were very aware of how important it was.

"First of all, we had a great script from Matt B. Roberts. With any of these moments, you know they're big fan moments," Balfe said. "Obviously, it's a huge moment for Claire and Jamie to find each other again. That's the big thing."

Outlander: 5 Things You Might Have Missed in the Season 3 Trailer

Heughan emphasized that it was also a big deal because he and Balfe were apart for most of the season, which was unusual for the two actors.

"We were apart for most of this season. The characters have their own lives. They go through all the emotions of grief and acceptance," he said. "For that person to come back into your life, it would almost make a man faint."

Outlander returns Sept. 10 at 8/7c on Starz.