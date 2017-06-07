Canceled all plans and looking forward to spending the weekend indoors? Let TVGuide.com editor-in-chief Mickey O'Connor guide you through the best shows to stream this week.

Le Mans

1. Le Mans: Racing Is Everything

This limited docu-series offers an all-access pass to France's grueling 24-hour car race which has been touted as the "Mount Everest of Motorsports." Taking place in Le Mans since 1923, the annual event features racers from all over the world representing teams like Porsche, Audi, Nissan, Toyota, Aston Martin and Rebellion. Be sure to catch it when it heads to Amazon on Friday, June 9.

Orange Is The New Black Season 5

2. Orange Is the New Black

The ladies of Litchfield are back and things are more stressful than ever. With Poussey's untimely death casting a dark cloud, Season 5 takes place over an intense three days. What knows what will happen to Piper, Alex, Taystee, Healy and more when the show returns to Netflix on June 9.

Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones

3. Game of Thrones

Make sure you're all caught up on all the drama between the Lannisters, Targaryens, Starks and White Walkers ahead of the Season 7 premiere on July 17. Plus, the show recently set the world record for setting people on fire so that's something to look forward to revisiting. Relive all of the fiery moments from Seasons 1-6 on HBO Go now.

The Great British Baking Show

4. The Great British Baking Show

Blow off some steam by binge watching the first three seasons of everyone's favorite stress reliever on Netflix. The baking competition series features judges Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood alongside hosts Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc for an hour of challenges, puns and lots of treats. Season 4, which marks the last time we'll see this lineup together, premieres June 16 on PBS.