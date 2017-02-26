Jimmy Kimmel just found a way to top Ellen's infamous Oscar selfie.

On Sunday, the host of the 89th Academy Awards invited a group of supposedly unsuspecting men and women who were on a tour of Hollywood to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. There, he introduced them to the crowd and staged a meet and greet with several of Hollywood's biggest names, including Denzel Washington, Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Aniston and Ryan Gosling.

When two members of the group announced they were engaged to be married in July, Kimmel asked Washington -- who the woman said was her favorite actor -- if he would be the best man at their wedding, Washington did one better: He pretended to marry them live at the Oscars. He left his seat to join the two of them and pronounced them man and wife. It doesn't matter how great you think your engagement or wedding was. This just topped it.

The tourists also had the opportunity to rub elbows with Meryl Streep, whom they treated like the royalty she absolutely is, and new Oscar winner Mahershala Ali, who graciously allowed a few to pose with his new hardware.

Whatever unfortunate soul hosts the Oscars next year: good luck trying to top this.