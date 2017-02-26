Ladies and gentlemen, the Academy Award-winning movie Suicide Squad.

That's right. Just let it sink in for a moment. Let it wash over you that from this day forward, the Jared Leto and Margot Robbie action film, which received largely negative reviews from critics but was still the 10th highest-grossing film of 2016, will now be known as the Academy Award-winning Suicide Squad.

The film took home the Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling, presented by Kate McKinnon and Jason Bateman, during the 89th Annual Academy Awards on Sunday. It was the first film in the DC Extended Universe to be nominated for -- and now win -- an Academy Award.

With its early win, Suicide Squad briefly had the distinction of winning more Oscars than Best Picture frontrunner La La Land. So yeah.

The film beat out A Man Called Ove andStar Trek Beyond in the Makeup and Hairstyling category.Check out the complete winners list from the 2017 Oscars here.