The 89th Annual Academy Awards began long before the stars started arriving on the red carpet.

Stars shared their pre-show preparations on social media, giving fans a glimpse of their superstitions and behind-the-scenes antics before heading out to the Dolby Theatre.

Jessica Biel posed for selfies with her makeup artists, while her husband Justin Timberlake shared a photo from rehearsal for the performance of his nominated song "Can't Stop the Feeling!"

Hidden Figures nominee Octavia Spencer synergized with a cup of Dunkin' Donuts coffee.

Moana's Lin-Manuel Miranda hung out with a giant Oscar.



Performer and La La Land actor John Legend's piano practice was interrupted by his and Chrissy Teigen's adorable daughter Luna.

And Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson shared a video from the the gym (of course) in which he promised to go to In-N-Out Burger and "destroy burgers and fries" as a celebratory gesture if Moana wins.