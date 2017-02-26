Seth Rogen and Michael J. Fox upped the awesomely weird ante at the 89th Academy Awards Sunday with a gloriously geeky Back to the Future tribute.

The bit, which led into the actors presenting the Best Film Editing prize to Hacksaw Ridge, began with pre-taped footage of Rogen watching the '80s classic in what looked like a small theater, riffing on how much he loved it and guffawing in his trademark style.

"What's brilliant about this movie was, What if you went to high school with your parents?" he said. "Michael J. Fox is acting shocked the entire movie and he's outrageously funny. They really capture future clothing pretty well. Because if you saw, like, Tilda Swinton wearing that exact outfit you would not think it was weird. For me it was the baseline of classic cinema." Um, ok!

Moments later, the show cut to the stage to reveal Rogen and Fox exiting out of a DeLorean, the still-cool and highly-coveted-in-real-life ride of Dr. Emmett Brown (Christopher Lloyd), who turned it into a time machine in the movie. The A-list crowd rose to its feet to salute them, with Rogen quipping that he realized most of the applause was for Fox, who has been publicly battling Parkinson's disease.)

"Either way," Rogen said, "I'm at the Oscars with Michael J. Fox [and] a DeLorean while wearing future shoes," he said of the real-deal self-tying kicks he was wearing. "All I have to do is sing the Schuyler Sisters song from Hamilton in front of the world and I will have completed my entire bucket list," he added, before launching into a few warbled bars -- and making Lin-Manuel Miranda crack up in the audience the process. Could it have been more awesome? We don't think so.