Wondering what those light blue ribbons all the stars are wearing at the Oscars mean? They're for the American Civil Liberties Union's new "Stand with ACLU" initiative.

The ribbons express support for the rights and civil liberties that are guaranteed to everyone in the United States by the Constitution. According to the ACLU, the ribbons are a symbol of solidarity with the nearly 100-year old organization, and acknowledge the commitment of the men and women who are working tirelessly on the front lines -- in the courts, in government and in the streets -- to preserve our values and freedoms.

Stars like Ruth Negga could be seen wearing the ribbon on the red carpet. Negga is nominated for her performance in Loving, which is based on the true story of Mildred and Richard Loving, an interracial couple who were arrested in 1958. Their case was taken on by the ACLU and eventually went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, resulting in the end of all race-based legal restrictions on marriage in the US.

Other people showing their support included Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and his mother, who both wore ribbons on the red carpet.

The ACLU has received what spokespeople have described as an "unprecedented" increase in donations in the weeks since President Donald Trump's election, particularly after his controversial immigration ban.