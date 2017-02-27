The Oscars ended with a surprise twist when, in the middle of the La La Land producers' acceptance speeches for Best Picture, it was revealed that the actual winner was Moonlight.

Warren Beatty, who helped announce the (wrong) winner with Faye Dunaway, returned to the stage afterwards to offer some explanation for what went down. The Bonnie and Clyde star explained that when he opened the envelope, it wasn't for Best Picture. It was actually announcing that La La Land's Emma Stone had won Lead Actress. Confused and unsure what to do, Beatty had showed the card to his former partner in crime Dunaway, who just went ahead and announced La La Land anyway. (For the record: This was not Beatty's fault at all, and all the blame he got for this is ridiculous. #JusticeForBeatty)

I was recording the #oscars to a hard drive. This frame clearly shows that Warren Beatty was given the "Actress In A Leading Role" envelope. pic.twitter.com/PL3eA8Ds1i — Andy Ihnatko (@Ihnatko) February 27, 2017

So how did Beatty and Dunaway get stuck with the wrong envelope?

Check out our complete Oscars coverage here

At first, some people assumed the duo must have accidentally picked up Stone's envelope from after Leonardo DiCaprio announced her win. However, the actress revealed she had her envelope in her hand at the time of the debacle.

It turns out, there are actually two sets of envelopes. And it apparently took until halfway through the acceptance speeches for La La Land for the stagehands and PricewaterhouseCoopers accountants to realize Dunaway and Beatty had made a huge mistake.

Report from @JeffreyLAT backstage: Mid @LaLaLand acceptance, stage hand in wings said "Oh, f-ck. Oh my God. He got the wrong envelope." — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) February 27, 2017

As for how Beatty and Dunaway got the wrong envelop in the first place, that, my friends, remains a mystery. For now...