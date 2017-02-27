Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

In addition to the insanely unforgettable moment that closed out the ceremony, the 89th Academy Awards was packed to the brim with moments that we'll remember for a long time.

From the beginning of Jimmy Kimmel's upbeat but wild intro -- in which he roasted 20-time nominee Meryl Streep ("Is that an Ivanka?") -- we knew this Oscars was going to be can't-take-your-eye-off TV. Some of the highlights included the women of Hidden Figures bringing real life physicist and mathematician Katherine Johnson to the stage, Seth Rogen and Michael J. Fox arriving in a DeLorean, and The Salesman's Asghar Farhadi's in absentia speech protesting President Donald Trump's immigrant policies.

However, nobody could forget the awkward, gawking busload of tourists who were dropped into the show, which gave us the now-infamous Gary from Chicago.

