After Sunday's disastrous Oscars mix-up, in which La La Land was accidentally announced as the Best Picture winner instead of Moonlight, Steve Harvey has offered to help smooth things over.

Harvey notoriously announced the wrong winner at the Miss Universe Pageant in 2015. In the midst of La La Land's accidental win, Jimmy Kimmel quipped: "This is very unfortunate, what happened. Personally, I blame Steve Harvey for this."

In a tweet early Monday morning, Harvey told Best Picture presenter Warren Beatty to call him because he "can help you get through this."

The twist: Harvey once again said the wrong name - or at least he forgot to add the most important one. Although many people have blamed Beatty for the snafu (likely since the actor was gracious enough to return to the stage and explain what happened) it was actually his co-presenter Faye Dunaway who said La La Land had won Best Picture. In fact, you can hear Beatty trying to point out that the envelope they opened actually said "Emma Stone" before the La La Land producers made it to the stage to accept.

But it's the thought that counts, right, Steve?