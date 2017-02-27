The 89th Annual Academy Awards was arguably the most politically-charged Oscars ceremony ever.

There were statements against President Trump and his discriminatory policies from the Iranian director of the Best Foreign Film Asghar Farhadi, and presenter Gael Garcia Bernal, among others; and jokes from host Jimmy Kimmel about Trump just about every time he opened his mouth. In one memorable bit, he tweeted #MerylSaysHi at the President to provoke him into denouncing the Oscars, since Trump called Streep "over-rated" in response to her speech against him at the Golden Globes in January.

Even the winners were political -- awarding Best Picture to Moonlight, a film about a gay black man, over the very white La La Land, was a surprising rebuke of #OscarsSoWhite (in more ways than one).

In case you missed any of these incendiary moments, we've mashed them together in one hot ball of fire, a.k.a. the video up top.