Mahershala Ali has been around a while, but thanks to his performances in Moonlight and Hidden Figures, the Luke Cage star became everyone's favorite Oscars boyfriend during Sunday's 89th Annual Academy Awards.

Every time the camera cut to Ali, who won Best Supporting Actor for Moonlight, the world collectively swooned, as the actor's effortless charm and grace made us fall even more in love with him. And if you're anything like us, you want to relive all of Ali's best Oscar moments again and again and again. So let's turn that dream into reality right now!

1. He won his first Oscar and made history: First time was the charm for Ali, who won Best Supporting Actor, as many predicted. Not only was Ali the first person of color to win supporting actor since Morgan Freeman in 2004, but he also became the first Muslim actor to ever win an Oscar!

Check out our complete Oscars coverage here

In his tearful acceptance speech, Ali thanked his Moonlight collaborators, teachers, professors and his wife, who gave birth to the couple's first child, a daughter, only four days ago.

2. But then Hailee Steinfeld tried to steal it: While we can't say for sure that it was Ali's statue the Edge of 17 Star tried to yoink, we're pretty darn positive. But Steinfeld wasn't the only person to attempt to take Ali's freshly won Oscar!

3. He mixed and mingled with his fans: When host Jimmy Kimmel shocked a group of tourists by bringing them to the Oscars (a surprise which he revealed by having the entire crowd scream "Mahershala!"), he instructed the starstruck plebeians to rub Ali's Oscar -- a request the actor happily complied with, even allowing one notable fan to take it out of his hands completely. Luckily, good ol' Gary from Chicago didn't try to make off with the award (as we likely would have done).

4. He was the best meme of the night: BRB, can't talk now. Crying too hard over how perfect this is.

Gifs via Giphy