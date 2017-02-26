The In Memoriam segment at Sunday's Academy Awards might not have been as long as some may have anticipated, what with the passing of so many celebrities between last year's show and this one. However, it was just as gutting as anyone could've predicted, as the names and faces of those lost from the acting and filmmaking community were presented with Sara Bareilles' gut-wrenching performance of Joni Mitchell's "Both Sides, Now" as musical accompaniment.

Jennifer Aniston introduced the performance with a nod to the death of actor Bill Paxton earlier that day, whose unexpected death left her choked up before saluting the "beautiful work" of the rest.

Check out our complete Oscars coverage here

Highlights of the prepared honor segment included Gene Wilder, whose line "We are the music makers and we are the dreamers of dreams" from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory was the first cutaway quote, along with Patty Duke, Garry Marshall, Emmanuelle Riva, Anton Yelchin, Mary Tyler Moore, Prince, Kenny Baker, John Hurt, Pat Conroy, Nancy Reagan, Debbie Reynolds, and a bevy of other memorable favorites. Carrie Fisher's name was the last to cross the line, with her iconic Star Wars words "May the Force be with you" closing out the emotional tribute.

All gone but not forgotten.