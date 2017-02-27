Billy Eichner is the greatest oracle of our time.

After the already notorious Oscars mix-up, in which La La Land was accidentally announced as the Best Picture winner instead of Moonlight, the Difficult People star quipped on Twitter that if anyone included in the In Memoriam segment was still alive, they should speak out now.

It was a solid joke at the time, but now it's just plain eerie since... the Oscars really did include a living person in the tribute to the deceased. No, really.

IF ANYONE FROM THE IN MEMORIUM IS STILL ALIVE PLEASE LET US KNOW — billy eichner (@billyeichner) February 27, 2017

When honoring the late costume designer Janet Patterson, the Academy accidentally used a photo of Australian film producer Jan Chapman, Patterson's friend and collaborator (they both were Oscar-nominated for their work on The Piano in 1994).

In a statement to Variety, Chapman said she "was devastated by the use of my image in place of my great friend and long-time collaborator Janet Patterson. I had urged her agency to check any photograph which might be used and understand that they were told that the Academy had it covered. Janet was a great beauty and four-time Oscar nominee and it is very disappointing that the error was not picked up. I am alive and well and an active producer."

The question now becomes: Which of Eichner's tweets is going to come true next?

If I ever go to the Oscars I am ALSO bringing Dev Patel's mother — billy eichner (@billyeichner) February 27, 2017

WILL OJ EGOT? — billy eichner (@billyeichner) February 27, 2017