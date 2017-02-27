Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Wow! The 89th Annual Academy Awards will go down as one of the most unforgettable Oscars ever, thanks to that snafu at the very end in which La La Land was mistakenly named Best Picture over the actual winner, Moonlight. It's a pity that the bungled final award will overshadow the rest of the night, since the lively show had so many great moments before that bizarre one. Relive them all right here!

Justin Timberlake started the show with a performance with a performance of his nominated song "Can't Stop the Feeling!" that got fellow Best Original Song nominee Sting dancing more awkwardly than you'd expect from Sting.

Jimmy Kimmel gave a hilarious opening monologue that contained a really sharp Mel Gibson joke.

Mahershala Ali won the first Oscar of the night for Best Supporting Actor for his raw performance in Moonlight. His wife gave birth four days earlier.

Suicide Squad won an Oscar.

Ninety-eight-year-old Katherine Johnson, the real NASA physicist who inspired Hidden Figures, made an appearance with the stars of the film.

Moana's Lin-Manuel Miranda and Auli'i Cravalho performed the song "How Far I'll Go," and the young star was relieved that she did a good job.

Candy dropped from the ceiling, and Ryan Gosling wasn't impressed.

Viola Davis won Best Supporting Actress for her powerhouse turn in Fences.

Best Foreign Film The Salesman's Iranian director Asghar Farhadi was boycotting the ceremony to protest Trump's travel ban. In his absence, Iranian entreprenuer Anousheh Ansari read a powerful statement on his behalf.

Sting paid tribute to murdered journalist James Foley -- and the concept of journalism as a whole -- with his performance of his nominated song "The Empty Chair" from the documentary Jim: The James Foley Story.

Best Animated Film winner Zootopia's producers gave a speech that didn't downplay the movie's political message.

Jimmy Kimmel hoodwinked a bus full of unsuspecting tourists into crashing the ceremony, and it was wonderful. Gary from Chicago and his fiancée got "married" by her favorite actor, Denzel Washington, and it was the cutest and funniest moment of the night.

Gary handed his phone to Mahershala Ali to take a photo of him with Mahershala's Oscar.

Seth Rogen crossed everything off his bucket list by singing a song from Hamilton with Michael J. Fox in front of the Back to the FutureDeLorean while wearing the Back to the Future sneakers.

Kimmel and adorable Lion child star Sunny Pawar recreated The Lion King.

Then Kimmel tweeted @realDonaldJTrump.

That was a setup for the next bit -- a round of "Mean Tweets."

John Legend did a medley of songs from La La Land.

Sara Bareilles performed Joni Mitchell's "Both Sides, Now" for the In Memoriam montage.

Moonlight's Barry Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney dedicated their Best Adapted Screenplay win to "black, brown and gender-noncomforming people."

La La Land's Damien Chazelle became the youngest Best Director winner.

Casey Affleck won Best Actor.

Emma Stone won Best Actress.

And La La Land, of course, won Best Picture.

Except for not! After La La Land's producers had given like one and a half acceptance speeches, TWIST, MOONLIGHT WON BEST PICTURE! SOMEONE GAVE WARREN BEATTY THE WRONG ENVELOPE! LA LA LAND PRODUCER FRED BERGER WAS LIKE "THIS IS NOT A JOKE. MOONLIGHT WON BEST PICTURE."

Watching the #Oscars producers slowly tell the #LaLaLand team they didn't win Best Picture is WILD. Keep your eyes on the background pic.twitter.com/3TRUWZAMjH — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) February 27, 2017



It was one of the most mind-melting live TV moments of all time -- NO ONE HAD ANY IDEA WHAT WAS GOING ON!

Nobody thought we'd end up feeling sorry for La La Land tonight, but La La Land got did dirty. No fault to Moonlight, though, which a lot of people hoped would pull off an upset. Just not like this.

Hacksaw Ridge editor John Gilbert has the final word on this WTF situation:

