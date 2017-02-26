The Academy Award for Best Animated Feature Film went to Zootopia during Sunday's ceremony -- but more important than the winner was the message behind the speeches that we're given.

Mexican actor and Mozart in the Jungle star Gael Garcia Bernal presented the award with Hailee Steinfeld and used his moment on stage to deliver a powerful speech about unity and the role of actors in the world.

"Flesh and blood actors are migrant workers," Bernal said. "We travel all over the world. We build families. We construct stories. We build life and cannot be divided. As a Mexican, as a Latin American, as a migrant worker, as a human being, I am against any form of wall that wants to separate us."

The creators of Zootopia, the Disney film about tolerance and talking animals, naturally echoed Bernal's sentiment.

"Five years ago, almost six now, we got this idea of talking about humanity with talking animals," said director Byron Howard. "The hope was that when the film came out, it would make the world just a slightly better place."

Through the story of Judy Hopps, voiced by Once Upon a Time star Ginnifer Goodwin, Zootopia is about a bunny who fulfills her dream of becoming a police officer. She uses her position on the police force to unite the people of Zootopia after a mysterious virus threatens to tear them all apart by turning the animals against each other in violent rage.

"We are so grateful to the audiences all over the world that embraced this film with this story of tolerance being more powerful than fear of the other," co-director Clark Spencer added to Howard's statement. Their collective efforts show what the power of a positive message can do at a time when people are more divided than ever.