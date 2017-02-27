Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

At Sunday night's Academy Awards ceremony, somebody made a huge mistake. Presenter Warren Beatty was given the wrong envelope, and his co-presenter Faye Dunaway blurted out the wrong Best Picture winner -- La La Land. After a short-lived celebration, La La Land producer Jordan Horowitz announced that there had been a mistake, and Moonlight had actually won Best Picture.

After such a colossal blunder, people naturally start wondering about who was to blame. In this case, the where the fault lies is clear. It's not with Warren Beatty, and not with Steve Harvey -- whom host Jimmy Kimmel jokingly blamed for causing yet another envelope mishap.

No, the buck stops with accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers. The accounting firm is responsible for tallying the winners and protecting that information until it's revealed on the Oscars stage. It was someone working on behalf of PricewaterhouseCoopers who gave Beatty the envelope containing the Best Actress winner, not Best Picture.

Jordan Horowitz and Warren Beatty

PriceWaterhouseCoopers released a statement apologizing for their part in the fiasco.

We sincerely apologize to "Moonlight," "La La Land," Warren Beatty, Faye Dunaway, and Oscar® viewers for the error that was made during the award announcement for Best Picture. The presenters had mistakenly been given the wrong category envelope and when discovered, was immediately corrected. We are currently investigating how this could have happened, and deeply regret that this occurred. We appreciate the grace with which the nominees, the Academy, ABC, and Jimmy Kimmel handled the situation.

PricewaterhouseCoopers' 83-year relationship with the Academy is reportedly on the ropes after the mix-up.

