The Oscars are Hollywood's biggest night, where the most famous of the famous gather to award the best films of the year. It's amazing to see all of those talented people in one place... And it's also awesome to watch when things get super awkward.

This year the Oscars kicked it off with Jimmy Kimmel's harsh Mel Gibson joke in his opening monologue, and then with an O.J. Simpson quip after O.J.: Made in Americawon Best Documentary Feature. It continued with Andrew Garfield and Dev Patel looking as if they might make out during a commercial break -- but of course the ultimate awkward moment of the evening goes to Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway, who read the wrong name for Best Picture.

Check out all of our Academy Award coverage here

Yeah, the producers of La La Land gave an entire acceptance speech before realizing that Moonlight was the actual winner of the Academy Awards' top honor. When aliens eventually take over the Earth and review our pop culture history, this will go down as the most awkward moment to ever occur at the Oscars.

Relive the big flub and all of the other awkward moments of the 2017 Oscars in one amazingly uncomfortable video -- above.