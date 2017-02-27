We all saw what went down during Sunday's Academy Awards ceremony -- the good, the bad and the ugly -- but what did the stars get up to afterwards?

It turns out a lot, actually. Reese Witherspoon took a selfie with Amy Adams and Elizabeth Banks, making us all die with jealousy. Best Supporting Actress winner Viola Davis changed into a stunning all-white pantsuit. Demi Lovato showed up to the iconic Vanity Fair party with a Jonas brother on each arm. Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux proved their love will outlast any and all tabloid gossip by looking absolutely perfect together. And Jared Leto showed up looking weird!

It's nice to see celebs cutting loose after getting all dolled up and sitting inside a stuffy theater for the better part of four hours. Although there's still no word on what Gary from Chicago and his bride-to-be did after the event.

Flip through the gallery to check out all the best moments from the Oscar after-parties right here!