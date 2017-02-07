Orphan Black's fifth and final season will debut this summer. The show's official Twitter account announced that Clone Club's meeting will recommence on Saturday, June 10 at 10/9c.

With the fourth season finale leaving several of the Leda clones (all played by Emmy winner Tatiana Maslany) in precarious situations, Orphan Black fans will be relieved to learn of the approaching premiere date. Because, let's get real, we can't wait that much longer to find out what's next for Sarah, Cosima, Alison, Helena, Rachel, Krystal and the rest of the gang.

Since Orphan Black premiered in 2013, it's developed a passionate cult following and critical acclaim. In addition to Maslany's recent Emmy win, the show has also received nominations at the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Peabody Awards and the GLAAD Media Awards.