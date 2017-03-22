We still have a few months to go before Orphan Black returns for its fifth and final season, but BBC America released 10 new photos from the show's "final trip."

In the images, we get a glimpse of Cosima (Tatiana Maslany) and Delphine's (Evelyne Brochu) reunion, a bloody and beaten Sarah, a concerned Kira who seemingly isn't comforted by a family cuddle and Sarah literally spilling tea with Rachel. In addition to all the familiar faces in the pics, there's one that stands out -- a well-dressed mystery woman who's meeting with Krystal, Art (Kevin Hanchard) and Scott (Josh Vokey).

As for what to expect of the season, BBC America released new plot details about what Clone Club will face, including a major confrontation with Rachel. "This season, the walls close in on Sarah when nearly all her sestras and their allies are brought to heel by Rachel. Even more harrowing is that her daughter Kira has joined them," the official season synopsis reads. "With the threat of Neolution having carte blanche access to clone biology, Sarah is desperate to gain control, but realizes she must change tactics to pursue a long game. Protecting both her families, and the host of clones she's yet to meet, Sarah and those still fighting the fight will uncover the missing pieces of the insidious conspiracy - and finally learn the story behind their origin. Despite the great risk, the fight of her life will either set her and her sestras free, or see them meet their end..."

Orphan Black will return Saturday, June 10 at 10/9c on BBC America. Check out all the first look photos below!