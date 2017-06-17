It was bound to happen ,but we weren't ready for it.

The second episode of Orphan Black's fifth and final season marked the death of one of our favorite clones --M.K. (Tatiana Maslany). The expert hacker was killed by former Topside cleaner Ferdinand Chevalierin (James Frain) in a disturbing scene that was graphic enough to make even Quentin Tarantino blush.

The surprising thing isn't so much the fact that she died but the way in which it happened. Her demise was teased earlier in the episode when she revealed to Sarah (Tatiana Maslany) that she's suffering from the same respiratory illness which already claimed the lives of Katja (Tatiana Maslany) and Jennifer Fitzsimmons (Tatiana Maslany), and has Cosima (Tatiana Maslany) desperately working to find a cure.

So when Sarah shows up in Felix's (Jordan Gavaris) loft to rescue her and Ferdinand is hot on their heels, it's obvious which of the two clones would be staying behind. Despite knowing that something wicked was about to happen, nothing could prepare us for the moment when Ferdinand literally stomps her to death.

One of the things that makes this show both compelling and terrifying is that even with all of the government conspiracies and outlandish personas, it's still rooted in some semblance of reality. Ferdinand channeling his sexual frustration with Rachel into such a violent act against the sole Helsinki survivor definitely dances within the realm of believability that this could happen in real life, making the scene all the more unsettling.

Tatiana Maslany, James Frain

Adding insult to injury? Him symbolically placing the lamb mask on her chest like we're at the final scene in Logan. At least Wolverine's death felt satisfactory. Here? Not so much.

Now that M.K. is gone, what does that mean for the other clones? Will we see another one fall this season? Maslany did tease a difficult road ahead. "They're all probably going to have different ends," she told TVGuide.com. "Some of them might not be happy, and some of them might be ... a little tragic."

With Alison a prisoner in her own home, Helena on the run and Sarah back under Rachel's thumb, things don't look promising for the sestras.

Some lingering questions...

Again, why is Aisha so darn important? And what does her form of cancer have to do with it?

How long will the treatment work for Cosima? Will she take a turn for the worse?

What bombshell is Delphine about to drop on Mrs. S? Top guesses: "I am your father." "Dermot Mulroney starred in My Best Friend's Wedding, not Dylan McDermott." "Yes, butter is a carb."

Kira picked the worst time to rebel. Is she forming an attachment to Rachel or does she have something else up her sleeve?

In Spinoffs We Didn't Know We Needed Until Now news, when are Donnie and Helena getting one?

Helena's babies can heal quickly. What other super abilities will they have?

And keen observations...

James Frain is surprisingly good at playing creepy characters whose names start with an "F." First Franklin on True Blood and now Ferdinand...

Helena is not a fan of doctors with "Neo" in their title. Yikes!

"Rage, Sarah, Rage. Let it all out." I know Ferdinand is supposed to be a bad guy but this line speaks to me. Especially when people rank waffle fries higher than tater tots on Twitter.

Orphan Black airs Saturdays at 10/9c on BBC America.