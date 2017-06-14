If you're like us, you've already binged Orange Is the New Black's entire fifth season and probably need someone to talk through your thoughts and feelings with.

The latest installment of the Netflix series took place over a three-day span, following the rise (and eventual fall) of the Litchfield riot that broke out after the death of Poussey Washington (Samira Wiley) and after an arrogant C.O. decided to sneak a gun into work. When Daya (Dascha Polanco) got hold of Humphrey's (Michael Torpey) gun, all hell broke loose inside Litchfield and the inmates literally began running the asylum.

But that's only the beginning of it. Here are the eight burning questions that will keep us up at night until Orange Is the New Black returns for Season 6.

[Spoilers for Orange Is the New Black's fifth season below. Read at your own risk!]

1. Will Piper (Taylor Schilling) and Alex (Laura Prepon) actually get married? The end of this season saw Piper and Alex get engaged, but will they make it to the altar? This pair has had some serious ups and downs over the years, but in Season 5, Piper and Alex actually appeared to take some emotional strides forward. Have they finally reached a place in their relationship where they can communicate openly, honestly and effectively? We sure hope so, because we've just about lost patience with their push-pull shenanigans.

2. What will happen to Morello's (Yael Stone) baby? When Vinny (John Magaro) found out Morello was expecting, he literally ran away. Of course, it turns out Vinny did that because he thought it was another one of Lorna's lies. But after speaking to Nicky (Natasha Lyonne) on the phone, Vinny decided to do the right thing and be there for his wife and unborn child. Will they actually be able to make this crazy little family work? Will Nicky get to be godmother? Or, please, oh please, will Morello break up with Vinny and just raise the child with Nicky? Probably not the latter, but if Larry and Polly can get together, anything is possible.

3. Will we ever go back to Litchfield? The biggest shocker in the entire season was the reveal that we may have seen the last of Litchfield. After the riot is over, the inmates are loaded onto busses that are set to take them to different prisons, potentially separating friends, couples and prison families for good. We can't imagine going the rest of the series without stepping in Litchfield again -- let alone without Flaca (Jackie Cruz) and Maritza's (Diane Guerrero) perfect banter together -- and so we're hoping that the reassignment will only be temporary.

4. Does Taystee (Danielle Brooks) regret her decision? It was only because Taystee turned down MCC's offer to give the inmates all of their demands except one (Bayley's arrest) that Litchfield was raided, leading to the gassing and reassignment of the prisoners and even a death. Although Taystee just wanted to ensure justice for Poussey, in the end, her decision wound up hurting the very people she was supposed to be helping. Because of that, we hope Taystee's friends don't turn against her since she's going to need all the support she can get after witnessing the devastation that followed her decision.

5. Will there be fallout from Piscatella's (Brad William Henke) death? We've already seen how little MCC and the authorities cared about Bayley (Alan Aisenberg) accidentally killing Poussey. Will Piscatella's death be any different? Although we won't miss Piscatella one bit, his murder is emblematic of the lack of training that has led to so many of Litchfield's problems, including the abuse of inmates and Poussey's death. That's why we at least hope his death will help force MCC to realize they can't keep cutting corners and need to step up their efforts to protect everyone inside the prison walls.

6. What will happen to Daya? A lot happened with Daya this season, but most of it wasn't great. Her decision to shoot Humphrey might not have been so life-destroying had Kukudio (Emily Althaus) not blown oxygen bubbles into his IV drip while he was in the infirmary. In the end, that was all just too much for Humps' body to handle and he died, thus ensuring Daya will face some seriously serious consequences. Knowing she'll likely be sent to max and face trial for Humphrey's murder, Daya did reach out to Pornstache's mother (Mary Steenburgen) and gave her custody of her daughter with one caveat: the young girl will never know about Daya. We know Daya had the best intentions with that decision, but we can't imagine the emotional toll that will take on her going forward. Then again, if Daya does get sent to max -- and therefore, potentially sent away from all our main characters -- there's a chance Daya won't be around much next season at all.

7. Can we please end this Pennsatucky-Coates storyline? Season 5 had its fair share of flaws, but nothing was harder to stomach than watching Pennsatucky (Taryn Manning) start a romantic, consensual relationship with her rapist. OITNB is smart enough to not frame Coates (James McMenamin) as redeemed, by any means, but that doesn't mean it was any easier watching Pennsatucky fall in love with and protect a man she literally crashed a car to ensure he could never sexually assault her again.

8. Will we see Sophia (Laverne Cox) again? After doing her part in the infirmary, Sophia took the first opportunity she got to slip the fence and get the hell out of there. However, after escaping, she got herself purposefully sent to max in order to find Sister Ingalls (Beth Fowler), only to discover that the nun received compassionate release. Will Sophia wind up at the same prison as some of our other heroines, or is this it for her on the series? We can't imagine Orange would have given Sophia such a low-key goodbye, so our faith is high for a return. As for Chang (Lori Tan Chinn), on the other hand, there's no way she's ever going to let them catch her again after sneaking out.

Orange Is the New Black Season 5 is available to stream on Netflix now.