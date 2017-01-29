Now Playing See Which Celebs Make the Cast of Orange Is the New Black Lose Their Cool

There's nothing like an awards show red carpet for scoring a little intel from a chatty star, and Sunday's Screen Actors Guild Awards was no exception.

Even before the ceremony officially began, Orange Is the New Black actress Danielle Brooks spilled some tantalizing dirt about the upcoming season of the award-winning Netflix drama. According to Brooks, the next dispatch from Litchfield Penitentiary will be short and not-so-sweet, as Season 5 of OITNB will take on a super-truncated timeline.



"Season 5 is done over the course of three days," Brooks told E! News on the red carpet. "You will watch 13 episodes and find out what happens in the course of three days. So it will be very detailed, very intense, and you'd better get ready. Get your popcorn, tissues."

See the full list of SAG Award winners

We're guessing the new season will, therefore, deal with the immediate aftermath of Daya's (Dascha Polanco) decision whether or not to shoot the guards she's holding hostage.

Orange Is the New Black, which went on to win the SAG Award for Best Ensemble in a Comedy later in the night, will debut its newest season "sometime in the summer," Brooks said.

Popcorn and tissues? Sounds brutal.