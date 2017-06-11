Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

We're past the point of having to preface discussions of Poussey Washington (Samira Wiley)'s tragic death with spoiler warnings, aren't we?

It's been a whole season since that gutting development took place on Orange is the New Black's fourth season finish, but the loss is still pretty raw for fans of the noble and good-hearted librarian who was crushed under the weight of an aggressive security guard who ignored her warnings that she couldn't breathe beneath his knee.

Netflix dropped its fifth season of the hit series this weekend, and since much of the focus of the new run is on the aftermath of Poussey's loss -- namely, a prison riot with varying strands of influence and activity but which is mainly centered on seeking justice for her unjustified death -- fans of the character have been reliving their grief for Poussey on social media all over again and finding fresh reasons to mourn the OITNB angel.

First, the intro reminds us that she's gone. Like, really, really gone.

Me starting season 5 of #OITNB vs me remembering that Poussey died in season 4 pic.twitter.com/QpGiHiTdzL — Common White Girl (@GIRLposts) June 9, 2017

When you start Season 5 of #OITNB but then remember Poussey was killed. pic.twitter.com/N9tuiyz7lc — Hannah Banana🍌 (@Its_Hannah_S__) June 9, 2017

me: *is excited for oitnb season 5*

me: *realises poussey washington is dead*

me: *cries* — ㅤ (@ravenclvws) June 8, 2017

That's ... quite a bummer note to start things off on, for sure.

Then, the anger sets in over her fate. Like ... why.

i'm taystee and caputo is the #oitnb writers.. i miss poussey pic.twitter.com/wd8ATULNsI — ㅤ (@ravenclvws) June 9, 2017

I was just chillin and then I remembered how dirty the writers of oitnb did poussey I'm crying — kc (@caseylmaoo) June 5, 2017

Seriously, WHY'D THEY TAKE POUSSEY AWAY FROM US?!

The temptation to throw in the towel on the show becomes pretty real.

poussey washington deserved better.

poussey washington deserved better.

poussey washington deserved better.

poussey washington deserved bett — king łiyah (@HeartOfScandal) June 9, 2017

I was really excited for OITNB season 5 until I realized I had to do it without poussey — si(gh)ren (@emcburgess) June 11, 2017

how am i supposed to watch OITNB without poussey😞 — nae (@naominhiaal) June 6, 2017

But then she gets a flashback and a library memorial and her girls fight for her memory, and suddenly Netflix is asking if we're okay because it's been seven hours and we can't un-glue our eyes from the tube.

That's when the scenes start aiming right for those feel spots and don't miss.

Footage of me watching the scene where Poussey and Taystee first met #oitnb pic.twitter.com/gFxRDB786e — ~Denelle~ (@_denellanutella) June 11, 2017

"her name was poussey washington. she didn't deserve to be here, she didn't deserve to die." #oitnb pic.twitter.com/hhPQg0e3A3 — ㅤ (@ravenclvws) June 10, 2017

Ow, all the hearts are broken. Again. This show.