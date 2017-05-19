Everyone's getting in on the extended universe game these days.

Just for fun, Netflix has released a crossover clip to combine the completely unrelated worlds of Orange is the New Black with Black Mirror, and the mash-up is surprisingly cathartic.

The scene draws from the fourth episode of Netflix's third season of Black Mirror, which followed a meek woman through a cranial heaven space that let her decade-hop (she preferred the '80s) as a younger version of herself. She eventually met and fell in love with another dreamer, who had to choose whether to accept an afterlife in this electro-eternity or let the great end commence, whatever it meant.

And since the death of Poussey (Samira Wiley) on OITNB has been one of -- if not the -- most difficult recent TV deaths to bear, this dreamed-up vision of her current locale, rocking all the sparkles and bad hair of the era in San Junipero, is pretty comforting.

In the clip, Taystee (Danielle Brooks) naps in her bunk at Litchfield and finds herself roaming around the digital beyond and runs into her old pal Poussey, merrily living it up in the era of crimpers and neon everything.

Taystee might not be a fan of the vintage locale, but hey, it sure beats the dystopian hellscape Wiley is really at over in Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale.