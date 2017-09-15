Oprah Winfrey will make her debut as a 60 Minutes correspondent in the venerable newsmagazine's Season 50 premiere Sunday, Sept. 24, Deadline reports.

Winfrey's first report will be on the political divide in America, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Further details about the segment are being kept under wraps for now, but will likely start to trickle out as the date gets closer. But 60 Minutes executive producer Jeff Fager told The Hollywood Reporter a little bit about what Winfrey intends to do on the show.

"She wants to do stories with impact," he said. "She's driven by that and so are we. That's part of why this is such a good fit for her."

Winfrey left hard news reporting in the early '80s, so her new job on 60 Minutes -- which was announced back in January -- is a homecoming of sorts for Winfrey, though the last time she did it she worked at a local news station, not the most prestigious newsmagazine on television. She probably won't have a ton of rust to brush off, though. She knows how to talk to people, you know?

60 Minutes Season 50 starts Sunday, Sept. 24 at 7:30/6:30c on CBS.

(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS.)