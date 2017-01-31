Oprah Winfrey will join 60 Minutes as a special contributor this fall, CBS News announced Tuesday.

"I've been a big admirer of 60 Minutes since my days as a young reporter," Winfrey said in a statement. "I'm so excited and proud to join forces with this historic news program, which for me represents the bastion of journalistic storytelling. At a time when people are so divided, my intention is to bring relevant insight and perspective, to look at what separates us, and help facilitate real conversations between people from different backgrounds."

The announcement comes after 60 Minutes lost some of its most notable correspondents over the past two years, with the death of Bob Simon in 2015 and the retirement and death of Morley Safer in May.

Winfrey hosted her award-winning daytime talk show The Oprah Winfrey Show for 25 years until it ended in 2011, when she launched her own network, OWN. She's also recently returned to acting with more frequency, appearing in Selma, The Butler and the upcoming movies The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks and A Wrinkle in Time.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.)