Michelle Obama's tenure in the White House as First Lady ends in a matter of days now, and whether you're a fan of the Mom-in-Chief or not, it's impossible to deny her presence in pop culture -- particularly in the last few years. From covering fashion bible Vogue to doing push-ups on Ellen to appearing in Carpool Karaoke with Missy Elliott, Mrs. Obama is most definitely the most entertainment-savvy president's wife ever. Who better to interview her in her last days then, than Oprah, whose imprint on American consciousness (she brought us Dr. Phil and Dr. Oz, y'all) will be felt for decades to come.

The two team up for an interview airing Monday, in which Oprah gets straight talk from Sasha and Malia's mom on a number of topics. Just the clips alone have a weight that can't be understated: seeing two of the country's most powerful people -- both super successful women, both African-American -- just talk earnestly in the most powerful place on Earth feels surreal, especially given the polar opposite timbre of the new administration. Michelle, flanked by flowers and gold, talks about how she overcame challenges, her surprise at being labeled an "angry black woman" and then, at Oprah's giddy insistence, agrees to go "glamping" while throwing just a little bit of friendly shade at Oprah and Gayle. Breathe it in y'all: this is almost over. And if you're someone who is a fan, these clips should serve as a warning: you're definitely going to need tissues when watching this.

Check out some of the highlights:

"The bad stuff I just don't hold on to."

"Now we're feeling what not having hope feels like."

On being labeled an angry black woman: "Where'd that come from?...That is so not me...We're so afraid of each other," she said. "It's sad...The thing that least defines us is the color of our skin."

First Lady Michelle Obama Says Farewell to the White House -- an Oprah Winfrey Special airs Monday, Dec. 19 at 8/7c on CBS.