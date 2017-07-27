What a time to be a Pine!

Hot off the success of Wonder Woman, TNT has greenlit a limited series directed by the movie's director Patty Jenkins and starring its male lead Chris Pine.

TNT has given a six-episode order to One Day She'll Darken, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Pine will star and Jenkins will direct the pilot and possibly further episodes, as well as executive produce. It's being written by Jenkins' husband, author Sam Sheridan, and is based on the autobiography of Fauna Hodel, a woman who was given up for adoption and whose investigation into her family history connects her with the infamous Black Dahlia murder.

Pine will star as Jay Singletary, "a former Marine-turned-hack reporter/paparazzo," according to THR. "Jay was disgraced about his story about Hodel years ago, but now sees a glimmer of redemption."

"One Day She'll Darken is a mind-boggling true mystery with unpredictable twists and turns and edge-of-your-seat chills," said Sarah Aubrey, Executive VP original programming at TNT, in a statement. "Sam Sheridan, an expert storyteller, has delivered scripts that entertain, frighten and tell tales of redemption and a powerful search for identity. Chris Pine has wowed us with so many of his performances, and knowing how multi-dimensional his character is in One Day She'll Darken, we are so lucky to have an actor as talented as he is to lead this cast."

Chris Pine

Pine is a previous Emmy nominee for his voiceover work on Crackle's SuperMansion. His other TV credits include recent appearances on Angie Tribeca and Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp and Ten Years Later.

The series will be Jenkins' return to TV after the unprecedented success of Wonder Woman. She's directed episodes of shows including Arrested Development and The Killing.

TNT is going all-in on the period-piece crime drama limited series, with turn-of-the-century murder mystery The Alienist coming later this year.