Regina (Lana Parrilla) has had a rough time when it comes to romantic soulmates on Once Upon a Time, but Lana Parrilla hasn't given up hope for the formerly Evil Queen finding her match.

"I don't know, maybe someone that doesn't die!" Parrilla teased when TV Guide asked her what she'd like to see in Regina's next romantic partner. "I just want to see her happy. She's had a lot of happiness and a lot of tragedy. I would like to see consistent happiness for her. I think that she will meet the right person. The other two were right in a different way, but they were taken away from her. I think she'll meet someone that is a good match for her."

While Parrilla can't say if Regina is cozying up to someone at the beginning of Season 7, she has put some thoughts into what qualities her next fictional love should have -- so producers take note!

Once Upon a Time: Giles Matthey Is Back for Season 7

"Someone really strong. I don't just mean physically strong. They have to have a strong heart," she said. "I don't want her to control anyone. I want someone to be a really good match for her. Maybe she's challenged by him in ways -- a mature relationship. I feel like she's matured so much...I don't know who he is yet. I don't think [the producers] know yet."

We've got our fingers crossed her dreams come true.

Season 7 premieres Friday, Oct. 6 at 8/7c on ABC.