Princess Tiana (Mekia Cox) made her big debut in the Once Upon a Time Season 7 premiere, but you might have noticed she was sans one financially bankrupt yet disarmingly charismatic prince from The Princess and the Frog. According to Cox, we shouldn't expect Tiana to meet up with her one true love, Naveen, any time soon.

"As of right now he has not been [introduced]," Cox tells TV Guide. She also admits that she's not certain when or if he'll ever make a grand entrance on Once Upon a Time.

In the original Disney movie, Prince Naveen finds his way to New Orleans -- broke and looking for a rich girl to marry -- and froggy shenanigans ensue. Once Upon a Time, however, has already changed quite a few details of Tiana's story to fit its format that it shouldn't be surprising it ditched Naveen for the time being.

Still, we can't rule out the possibility he'll pop in later in the season once the show gets around to digging into backstories instead of setting up this rebooted premise.

