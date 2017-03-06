Gideon (Giles Matthey) has returned to Once Upon a Time's Storybrooke all grown up and ready to kill the Savior (Jennifer Morrison). We totally get why he's pissed, considering that he was kidnapped by his evil grandmother, the Black Fairy, and raised in a time-changing magic land that robbed him of his youth.

But what exactly was that "childhood" with the Black Fairy like? Not fun, according to executive producer Eddy Kitsis, who says that she "makes the evil stepmothers look like Mary Poppins." Ugh, poor Gideon!

We'll see how not fun in a flashback episode later this season that will also reveal the Black Fairy's origin story, including why she abandoned Rumple (Robert Carlyle) as a child. It will surely help us understand why Gideon wants to kill Emma, but we can only hope it also brings him closer to his family. That kid needs a hug!

