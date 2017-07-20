Now Playing Once Upon a Time: Who Will the New Cast Members Play?

Once upon a time at San Diego Comic-Con, Once Upon a Time revealed its Season 7 premiere date. That time was just moments ago, and the premiere date is Friday, Oct. 6 at 8/7c on ABC.

The rebooted seventh season will will focus on an adult Henry Mills (Andrew J. West) and his daughter Lucy (Alison Fernandez), as well as Regina (Lana Parrilla), Hook (Colin O'Donoghue), and Rumple (Robert Carlyle).

A bunch of lead actors left the show after Season 6: Jennifer Morrison, Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas, Emilie de Ravin, Rebecca Mader and Jared S. Gilmore.

Five new cast members have been added, and the character one will be playing has been announced: Dania Ramirez will be playing a new version of Cinderella.

The premiere date was announced at Comic-Con in a 3D teaser for the new season:

Once Upon a Time premieres on its new night Friday, Oct. 6 at 8/7c on ABC, where it will be paired with new Marvel series Inhumans.