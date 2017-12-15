Make sure to get your fill of your favorite fairytale characters in tonight's midseason finale of Once Upon a Time. It will be a while before you see them again.

ABC has announced a midseason premiere date for Once Upon a Time, and it looks like they're going to take an extended winter hiatus, a tradition they started back in Season 3. After tonight's episode, the show will not return until March 2, 2018. Once Upon a Time will, however, keep its new time slot, remaining on Fridays at 8/7c.

This hiatus promises to be a special kind of torture for fans, given the jam-packed midseason finale they've got planned. While Lucy (Alison Fernandez) languishes in a coma, testing the belief of both Henry (Andrew J. West) and Jacinda (Dania Ramirez), Regina (Lana Parrilla) searches out the cursed identity of her sister, Zelena (Rebecca Mader).

Once Upon a Time airs Fridays at 8/7c on ABC.