Once Upon a Time made its Final Battle one for belief in the Season 6 finale, which changed everything and fast-forwards the show to the future to begin again.

The final moments of the finale set up the new adventure for Season 7, but first put Emma (Jennifer Morrison) in the toughest fight she's ever been through. The Black Fairy (Jaime Murray) never intended to go head to head with Emma in a magic fight. Instead, she needed to destroy Emma's belief in fairy tales and magic itself in order to take the power she wanted. That terrible dark curse that the Fairy launched after Emma and Hook's (Colin O'Donoghue) wedding not only separated Emma from her family, but stripped her of the belief that fairy tales and magic are real.

Once Upon a Time Season 7 will be missing Snow White, Charming and Belle

As Emma lost more and more of her belief in the story of her parents and how she came to be, the more the magic realms disappeared, putting everyone she loves in peril. It took the combined efforts of Henry (Jared Gilmore) in Storybrooke, the entire Charming family including Regina (Lana Parrilla) in the Enchanted Forest, and Rumple (Robert Carlyle) finally choosing family over power to help Emma see the light and give her the strength to defeat the Black Fairy once and for all.

Jennifer Morrison, Once Upon a Time

As expected, everyone in Storybrooke was granted the happy ending they wished for. The final montage of the season saw all of them united as a family as they began their post-Storybooke lives with open-ended possibilities.

However, it was the final moments that changed everything we thought we knew about Once Upon a Time. It turns out that even though Jared Gilmore won't be staying for Season 7, Henry Mills will be the focus of the tale going forward. The show is resetting with a future Henry (Adam J. West) -- who, "some years" after the Final Battle, receives a knock on his door from a little girl calling herself Lucy (Alison Fernandez) and claiming to be his biological daughter. She's got a mission for him to reunite with his family -- which is parallel to what a very young Henry said to Emma in the Once Upon a Time pilot.

What new adventures await this new grown-up Henry? Come back to TVGuide.com on Monday for our chat with Once creators Adam Horowitz and Eddy Kitsis to discuss what awaits Henry, and how Regina, Gold and Hook will all figure into it.