The latest episode of Once Upon a Time finally answered the question fans have been asking since Cinderella --sorry, just Ella -- (Dania Ramirez) tried to slice and dice her prince charming at the ball: Why would a fairytale princess want to murder her prince instead of live happily ever after with him?

As it turns out, this version of Cinderella played out a little differently than the one we're used to. In some attempt to take control of, oh, let's just call it "fairytale citizens' land," the prince and Lady Tremaine (Gabrielle Anwar) had Cinderella's father killed.

That first part Cinderella obviously knew about -- hence her mission for revenge -- but the fact that her step-mother had been complicit in the murder was news to Cinderella, courtesy of Princess Tiana (Mekia Cox). We got a full-on princess team up, plus the help of our favorite Storybrooke veterans who were able to follow Cinderella's bread crumb (a glass slipper -- what else?) right to her.

The truth that Lady Tremaine killed her husband was only one of the revelations of the evening though. It turns out Cinderella was somehow responsible for her step-sister Anastasia's death, which put this whole thing in motion in the first place. If only these characters had been around during the first five seasons, they'd already know that revenge is just an endless cycle!

There's no telling how long we'll have to wait to find out how Anastasia died (or what part Cinderella played in it), but we do know Lady Tremaine's endgame now. If she has her way, she'll bring Anastasia back to life using Henry's (Andrew J. West) heart. And when that fails, she'll go after Lucy (Alison Fernandez). Um, yikes, does she also not know that bringing someone back to life on this show always ends in tears?

The other big mystery of the night clocked in during the final minutes of the episode, as Victoria paraded her daughter's coffin around in front of a woman she had chained up in Hyperion Heights. The identity of this woman is a complete mystery, seeing as all we know about her is she needs some serious haircare, she's got a massive grudge against Victoria/Tremaine and she's going to play some part in resurrecting Anastasia.

Anyone got theories?

