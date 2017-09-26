Once Upon a Time is going to look very different when it returns this fall!

Season 7 of Once Upon a Time premieres Friday, Oct. 6th at 8/7c on ABC, and though the show may have lost a few series regulars, it's made good use of that empty space to add some new characters. We're getting a new version of Cinderella (Dania Ramirez) and her wicked step-family, and we'll finally get to meet Princess Tiana too. There's even a new Alice (Rose Reynolds), of "in Wonderland" fame, running around.

Season 7 sort of feels like we've hit the reset button, harkening back to the first season of Once Upon a Time when Henry (Andrew J. West) was the one trying to convince a parent who didn't know him that fairytales were real. Now, his daughter Lucy (Alison Fernandez) is the one who has to accomplish that task.

We'll also finally find out the mysterious new cursed identity of Rumplestiltskin (Robert Carlyle) in the premiere, and like everything else this year, it's going to give you some serious Season 1 nostalgia.

The one thing we can't put our finger on is how many years have passed since the Season 6 finale. At least 10, considering how old Lucy is (and probably a little more than that since Henry had to grow up and meet Cinderella in the first place), but how in the world are Hook (Colin O'Donoghue) and Regina (Lana Parrilla) still looking fine as hell if their son is a fully grown adult?