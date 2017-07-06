Next Up 5 Things to Watch This Weekend – July 1-2, 2017

ABC is rebuilding the cast of Once Upon a Time before it starts its seventh season.

The Disney drama has added five new regular and recurring cast members, Deadline reports.

Devious Maids' Dania Ramirez and Burn Notice's Gabrielle Anwar are joining as series regulars, and Chicago Med's Mekia Cox, Wasted's Rose Reynolds and Reign's Adelaide Kane have signed on for recurring roles on the fantasy series' rebooted seventh season.

Their character descriptions have not yet been released.

Original cast members Jennifer Morrison, Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas, Emilie de Ravin, Rebecca Mader and Jared S. Gilmore left the show after the Season 6 finale. These new cast members will join returning original cast members Lana Parrilla, Robert Carlyle and Colin O'Donoghue and The Walking Dead alum Andrew J. West, a new lead who was introduced in the Season 6 finale.

Once Upon a Time will move to Fridays at 8/7c this fall, along with a move in the action to a new location probably called Hyperion Heights; a premiere date has not yet been announced.