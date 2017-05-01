Fairy tales and original music have gone hand in hand for generations, as most of Disney's best animated adaptations of the genre have produced sing-along songs that have the kids humming for years afterwards (c'mon who hasn't heard a child belt out "Let it Go" from Frozen without abandon a dozen times over?).

So, to help wind down its sixth -- and possibly final -- season of Once Upon a Time, the showrunners have crafted something special to celebrate the upcoming nuptials of Emma Swan (Jennifer Morrison) and Captain Hook (Colin O'Donoghue): a musical episode!

Entertainment Weekly has revealed the tracklist for the episode, which will be released in soundtrack format just before the episode airs, as follows:

1. "Powerful Magic" by Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas

2. "The Queen Sings" by Lana Parrilla, Lee Arenberg, Tony Amendola, Beverley Elliott, Ginnifer Goodwin, and Josh Dallas

3. "Love Doesn't Stand a Chance" by Lana Parrilla

4. "Revenge Is Gonna Be Mine" by Colin O'Donoghue and pirates

5. "Wicked Always Wins" by Rebecca Mader

6. "Charmings vs. Evil Queen" by Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas, and Lana Parrilla

7. "Emma's Theme" by Jennifer Morrison

8. "A Happy Beginning" by Jennifer Morrison, Colin O'Donoghue, Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas, Lana Parrilla, Rebecca Mader, Jared Gilmore, and Once Upon a Time: The Musical Episode Chorus

As a preview for what's to come from these numbers, OUAT producers Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis told ET Online the backstory for a handful of the track titles. Horowitz teased that "Emma's Theme" will be "a super emotional song that really ... expresses the essence of the character and, in may ways, sums up her journey thus far," while Regina and Zelena will also boast solo anthems that express their characters' journeys through good and evil identities.

The big finish, of course, will be a song of hope and joy, as the title indicates. Kitsis said, "The inspiration was that we wanted this wedding to not just be about [Emma and Hook] -- it's about this whole town. How everyone is facing this together and how this family has come together."

Once Upon a Time's musical episode, titled "The Song in Your Heart" will air on Sunday, May 7th at 8/7c on ABC.